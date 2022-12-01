Morocco Beat Canada To Seal First Knockout Qualification In 36 Years As Belgium Crash Out

The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to finish top of Group F in Thursday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup game.

This is the first time the North Africans have qualified for the round of 16 since Mexico 1986.

First half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri gave Morocco a deserved 2-0 lead before an own goal by Nayef Aguerd reduced the deficit.

Morocco took the lead in the 4th minute through Ziyech who lopped the Canadian keeper after the North American shot stopper’s poor clearance.

In the 23rd minute En-Nesyri doubled Morocco’s lead after he ran on to a long pass from Achraf Hakimi and volleyed past the Canadian keeper.

With five minutes left Canada pulled a goal back thanks to an own goal by Aguerd who diverted Sam Adekugbe’s low cross from the left past his keeper and into the net.

In first half stoppage time En-Nesyri had the ball in the back of the net off a set piece by Ziyech but the goal was chalked off for offside.

The Canadians threw everything in…