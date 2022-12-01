Netherlands Boss Van Gaal Lauds Gakpo

Netherlands head coach, Louis van Gaal has heaped plaudits on Cody Gakpo following the winger Impressive performance at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo is currently the joint top scorer at the competition with three goals alongside Kylian Mbappe, Enner Valencia and Marcus Rashford.

Van Gaal lauded the youngster’s versatility and adaptability.

Read Also:Pinnick: This Could Have Been Nigeria’s World Cup, Apologizes To Nigerians

“Cody Gakpo is rather a young player, he’s only been playing for PSV for two or three years and always played on the left-hand side,” Eurosport quoted Van Gaal as saying.

“He didn’t want to play centre or no 10 but he did have to play those positions for me and now he thinks I’m a good head coach!

“Things can change of course but Cody Gakpo has everything it takes to become a star and he has a wonderful personality because he is open-minded about everything and anything.”

Netherlands will face United States of America…