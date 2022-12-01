Pinnick: This Could Have Been Nigeria’s World Cup, Apologizes To Nigerians

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick believes the Super Eagles could have had a great outing at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the mundial after losing in the playoff to perennial rivals, Black Stars of Ghana.

Pinnick also apologized to Nigerians over the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the competition.

He also took the responsibility for the team’s failure to make it to the global soccer fiesta.

“Like I told the African teams [like Senegal and Morocco], we want an African team to win it [ the World Cup], but if you people don’t, Nigeria will be the first to win it, maybe in the next World Cup,”Pinnick told Arise TV.

“When they are playing on the field, I take them as Nigerian. And again, I will apologize to Nigerians and I take responsibility as the then President of the Federation, but I believe we have gone beyond that now.”

He added, “Let us enjoy the World Cup….