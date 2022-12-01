Vlahovic Denies Having Sexual Affairs With Rajkovic’s Wife

Serbian striker, Dusan Vlahovic has denied reports circulating in the media that he’s having an affairs with his national teammate, Predrag Rajkovic’s wife.

Speaking at the World Cup press conference on Wednesday ahead of their last group game in Qatar, the Juventus striker rubbished the rumours.

There have been rumours suggesting the striker has been having an affair with Ana Cakic.



It was also said that this has been the reason he has made just one substitute appearance in Qatar so far.

“I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about,” he said

“What we all read and hear about, there’s no need to comment on something so absurd.

“These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary.

He said that those peddling such rumours are people with empty CVs who have achieved nothing in their life and attention seekers.

