White Leaves England Squad For Personal Reasons

Arsenal defender Ben White has left England’s World Cup squad in Qatar to return home for personal reasons, BBC Sport reports.

White is not expected to return for the rest of the tournament, according to a statement on England national team Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

“The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.“

The 25-year-old has four caps for England but did not make an appearance for the Three Lions as they finished top of Group B.

White was not selected for the first two group games against Iran and the United States and missed the win against Wales on Tuesday night because of illness.

He was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup following an impressive season at right-back for Arsenal.

