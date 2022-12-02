Dance Your Way To A Million Naira On #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix

Fulfilling their promise to keep viewers entertained and glued to their seats throughout this festive season, the first episode of the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix 2022 was LIT. Well, I’m sorry if you missed it.

Not to worry though, the TurnUpFridayWithInfinix is back this (every) Friday on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 153 and 154 and GOtv channel 2 at 9:30pm.

Infinix has put plans in place for fans of the show to not just watch it but have a chance to win amazing prizes.

Can you dance like Liquorose? Do you have a dance group? Do you and your group have what it takes to be Infinix’s Dance King? If YES, then you stand a chance to win One Million Naira worth of cash, smartphones and other amazing gifts.

Here’s how To Participate