How Senegal Can Overcome England –Diouf

Senegal legend, El Hadji Diouf has advised the Lions of Teranga to take the game to penalties if they are to overcome the Three Lions of England in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that the two teams will face off on Sunday for a place in the quarter-final.

However, Diouf stated that he has confidence in Senegal goalkeeper, Eduoard Mendy when it comes to penalty and that he will be banking on him to repeat the feat of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup Play Off.

“If we get to penalties, we’re going to win it, easy.

“I know the goalkeeper we’ve got and I know we can stop some of their penalties,” Diouf said.

“We are always going to win on penalties,” Diouf added.

England is yet to lose to an African team at the World Cup.

