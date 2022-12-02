Ivorian Niambele Takes Charge At Vandrezzer FC

Vandrezzer Football Club have announced the appointment of Niambele Adama Mohamed as the club’s new head coach.

The Ivorian who holds a UEFA B License from Dansk Boldspil-Union (Denmark), has joined the Lions on a season-long contract that would see him lead the team in our new home in Akwa Ibom in the 2022/23 NNL season.

Coach Niambele began his playing career in Ivory Coast, featuring in his country’s u17 & u19 squad before he moved to Italy and Denmark where he enjoyed an outstanding playing career.

He kick-started his managerial career in 2012, taking charge at Thisted Fc in Denmark shortly after hanging up his boots as a defensive midfielder for Blokhus FC, Denmark.

Read Also:Germany’s 2022 World Cup Hopes End As Japan, Spain Progress To Round Of 16

His appointment in Vandrezzer FC comes after a rigorous recruitment process that saw him oust several candidates interviewed for the same role as head coach.

And while speaking about his appointment as Vandrezzer’s…