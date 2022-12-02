Morocco Equals Super Eagles World Cup Feat

The Atlas Lions of Morocco equaled the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s World Cup feat, following their 2-1 win against Canada in Thursday’s final group game at the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

Morocco’s win against Canada means they finish top in Group F after recording two victories and a draw.

It is the second time Morocco will end a World Cup group stage as leaders, they first achieved it at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Despite being drawn with England, Portugal and Poland, Morocco came out tops and progressed into the round of 16 where they lost 1-0 to Germany.

The Super Eagles topped a group that had Argentina, Bulgaria and Greece at their debut appearance at USA 1994.

The Eagles repeated the feat at France 1998 as they were group winners ahead of Paraguay (who were second), Spain and Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Spain in the round of 16 in Qatar.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…