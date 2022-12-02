Qatar 2022: Martinez Steps Down As Belgium Coach After Shock World Cup Ouster

Roberto Martinez has announced he is stepping down from his role as Belgium head coach on the back of a disappointing campaign at this year’s World Cup.

Martinez announced his contract would not be renewed after Belgium’s 0-0 draw with Croatia confirmed their elimination.

Martinez had previously guided Belgium to their best ever World Cup, a third-placed finish at Russia in 2018.

They ended the tournament as top scorers with what has been considered a ‘golden generation’ for the country including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in their prime.

However, they failed to build on that success and were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the quarter-finals by Italy.

They arrived in Qatar second in the FIFA rankings but a shock defeat to Morocco and a goalless draw against Croatia saw them eliminated in the group stages for the first time since 1998, having scored just one goal.

That defeat to Morocco was further marred by riots in Brussels and Antwerp which forced…