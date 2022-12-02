Regragui ‘Aims For The Sky’ With Morocco

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui is optimistic that the Atlas Lions can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after defeating Canada in their final Group F game and qualifying to clash with Spain in the Round of 16.

Morocco beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday, December 1 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute and Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead 19 minutes later.

Canada got a consolatory goal towards the end of the first half after Nayef Aguerd directed the ball into his goalie’s net.

In the post-match conference, a confident Regragui said his team could win the 2022 World Cup title.

“We set ourselves an objective to give everything we have and get out of the group stages,” BBC Sport quoted Regragui as saying.

“After that, why not? Aim for the…