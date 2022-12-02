The Commanders End The Eagles’ Superb Unbeaten Streak

After a strong start to the 2022 NFL season with eight straight wins, the Philadelphia Eagles’ hot streak has finally ended at the hands of the Washington Commanders. This was a hard-fought victory for Washington as they proved the Eagles can be beaten.

Most fans and pundits concluded that the Eagles were the favourite after the first eight weeks but the Commanders have cemented that the NFL title race is still wide open. This has led pundits to change their tone as the Eagles do not look as strong as they once predicted.

Washington’s winning game plan

The Commanders saw that the Eagles were thriving because of how they loved to play with pace and aggression. The overall goal was to prevent the Eagles from playing offence which worked well for Washington as they dominated the time of possession. They had the ball for 40 minutes and 24 seconds in the match while the Eagles only had 19 minutes and 36 seconds of possession.

Before the season, most people would’ve said that…