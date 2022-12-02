‘This May Be My Last Game’ –Muller Hints At

Germany forward, Thomas Muller has hinted that he might call it time on his international career after Germany’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday, but Spain’s shocking 2-1 loss to Japan sent the Die Mannschaft out of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Muller, who played in all three of Germany’s group-stage fixtures, including a 2-1 defeat to Japan and a 1-1 draw with Spain, told reporters after the win over Costa Rica (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If this was my last game, it would be a huge pleasure. I have done it with love.



“We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch.”

