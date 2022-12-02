Walcott Anticipates England – France Quarter-Final Clash

Former England forward, Theo Walcott, says he is eager to see England play France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if both sides make it past the Round of 16 stages.

The Three Lions of England are set to play Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday, December 4 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor while France will face Poland the same day at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

If France and England defeat Poland and Senegal respectively, they will clash in the quarterfinals.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Walcott posited that the match will be an exciting duel.

Also Read: Ghana Out Of 2022 World Cup After Defeat To Uruguay

“I would love to see it, I really would,’ Walcott said.

“I feel like Mbappe would struggle against his (Walker’s) physicality if I’m honest. He plays in the French League which is a different kettle of fish to the Premier League and Walker has so much experience in the Champions League.

“So, it would be a great test, I think we all…