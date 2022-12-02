What I Told Messi During Argentina Vs Poland

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski, has revealed that he whispered into Lionel Messi’s ear that they are playing too defensive in their style of play at the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 in their final group game.

Messi did not take kindly to seeing his shirt pulled by Lewandowski joined Barcelona after the Argentine left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.



Lewandowski has now spoken about what indeed transpired.

He told BILD: “We talked a bit and it was fun.

“I told Messi that he was playing more defensively than usual but sometimes that’s what the team needs.”

Lewandowski added: “That was very strange, yes: I was in the centre of the pitch defending, but I knew I had to help the team.”

