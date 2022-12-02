Your Outburst Contributed To Belgium Exit

Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness, has criticized Belgium star, Kevin De Bruyne for his controversial outburst that his team is too old to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Belgium crashed out of the tournament after failing to beat Croatia in their last group game on Thursday.

However, reacting to De Bruyne’s comment, Souness in a chat with ITV, stated that he was the architect of the team’s failure at the World Cup.

“Totally unnecessary. You gain nothing. If that is your thoughts, then keep them to yourself.

“That would not have spread a happy atmosphere inside the camp. Why he’s chosen to do that, only he can tell you.”

Style of play

De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and he has often been described as a “complete” footballer. Considered to be a versatile and highly talented player in the media, he plays mainly as a central or an attacking midfielder but can also operate in several other positions and has…