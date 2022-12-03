2022 World Cup: Blame Ghana Players For Their Ouster -Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyang, has blamed the Black Stars players for paying attention on Uruguay’s Luis Suarez instead of focusing on battling for qualification to the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana, who would have qualified with just a point, lost 2-0 to Uruguay on Friday to end their World Cup dream.

In the build up to the match, Ghana demanded an apology from Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez for stopping a goal-bound Asamoah Gyang’s shot in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

However, Gyan in a chat with SuperSports said that the players lost focus when it matter most in the game.

“You can’t lose a game like that. When we lost against Portugal everyone was happy back home because of the way we played,” Gyang said on SuperSport.

“You have your destiny in your hands to qualify, you needed a draw or something but there was no sense of urgency, nothing to show that we needed to win the game. Instead of us thinking of how to win the game we were busy thinking…