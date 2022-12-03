2022 World Cup: Spain Lost Deliberately To Avoid Brazil -Sanchez

Mexico football legend, Hugo Sanchez, has accused Spain of losing deliberately to Japan in a bid to avoid Brazil in the quarter final of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Spain lost 2-1 to Japan in their final group game on Thursday.

They will now play Morocco in the Round of 16.

Should they beat the North Africans, Spain are likely to meet Portugal in the quarter-finals, dodging a possible clash with Brazil.

However, Sanchez in a chat ESPN, said that the Spanish team loss to Japan intentionally.

Sanchez was asked by ESPN: “You are assuring me that Spain looked for this result to avoid Brazil?’

And he replied: “I assure you. I was not there and I’m not in the mind of Luis Enrique but he had thought about what was the best way to avoid playing Brazil in the quarter-finals.

“Yes there is a risk but it’s a risk worth taking. It’s not that they fear Brazil but they respect them.”

