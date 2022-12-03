2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Thrash Academy Side 5-0 In Friendly Game

Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday thrashed Paul E Sports Academy 5-0 in a friendly game, as part of preparations for next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Jonas Emmanuel opened the scoring in the 10th minute while Emmanuel Ekpenyong doubled the lead eight minutes before half time.

Substitute Obiakor Ifeshinachi bagged a brace in 65th and 71st minutes before Badamasi Umar set up Abdurahman Adam to complete the comprehensive victory for the seven-time African champions.

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso and his crew will continue the re-building process as the two-time World Cup runners-up play Capital FC on Friday and Kebbi-Selected team on Saturday.

The U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will take place 18th February – 12th March, 2023 in Egypt.

The top four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Indonesia 20th May – 11th June next year.

Source: Complete Sports

