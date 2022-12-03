‘He’s Going Home A Hero’ — Okocha Talks Up Cameroon Goalie After Win Over Brazil

Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has heaped plaudits on Indomitable Lions of Cameroon goalkeeper, Devis Epassy.

Epassy put up a superb display in the Indomitable Lions 1-0 win against Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The goalie, who plays for Saudi Arabian side, Abha stopped Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli goal-bound effort in the 15th minute

The 29-year-old produced another save to deny the forward before half-time.

Read Also: Qatar 2022: Aboubakar Equals Zidane’s Unwanted World Cup Record

Epassy also saved a header from Newcastle United star , Guimaraes to preserve Cameroon’s lead in stoppage time.

He was named Man of the Match after the keenly contested encounter.

“He’s going home as a hero, made a very good fantastic save here,”Okocha told SuperSport.

“It was all about his positioning, he made it look easy because he was in the right position and they’ve managed to follow up as well and pushed that one over.”

Forward, Vincent Aboubakar…