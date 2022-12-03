Mbekeli Thrilled To Confront Tv Idols In Cameroon’s Win Over Brazil

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon home-based player, Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, has been touting his excitement after playing against the Brazil stars he used to watch only on television and helping his country defeat the five-time world champions in their last 2022 World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The Indomitable Lions’ 1-0 win over Brazil was not enough to qualify them for the Round of 16 as they finished third in the group on four points. Brazil won the group with six points and advanced with Switzerland who finished second also on six points.

However, it’s a memorable World Cup debut for 24-year-old Colombe Sportive winger, Mbekeli who is one of the Indomitable Lions’ two home-based players that Rigobert Song took to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The other is Coton Sport of Garoua striker, Souaibou Marou.

“It is a very great joy to be able to make a dream come true, play a World Cup facing big Brazil, with players I see…