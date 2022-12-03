Oliseh Rues Ghana’s Exit, Lauds ‘Creative And Skilful’ Qudus

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised Ghana despite the Black Stars failure to make it beyond the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West Africans fell 2-0 against Uruguay in their last group game on Friday afternoon.

Midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta bagged a brace for Uruguay in the game.

The Black Stars finished bottom of the group after picking three points from three matches.

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus caught the eye again for the West Africans.

Kudus won a penalty in the first half which was squandered by Andre Ayew.

“Just watched Mohammed Kudus; a superstar on which Ghana can rebuild a top Black Star team.Skillful,fast creative,humble,strong, sharp shooter,hardworking with leadership “on pitch” qualities. Sad for Ghana they lost out,but with d 2nd half line-up today, the future is bright,”Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle.

