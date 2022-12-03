Qatar 2022 – After Group Stages,  A New World Power In Football?

Football is not described as ‘the Beautiful game’ for nothing.

In Qatar, it has thrown up everything that is beautiful about the game – drama, shocks, suspense, surprises, tears (of joy and of defeat) and football of every hue, from the good to the ugly. The only thing missing from Qatar 2022 is a dull moment!

I am thoroughly enjoying the championship even though it is the downloaded version on the big screens of the Sports Lounge, in Panseke, Abeokuta, shown every day since the championship began.

The African teams, mostly, are on my mind.

Tunisia have left for home already at the end of their group matches, but not without the scalp of the defending World Champions, France, whom they defeated 1-0 in a massive upset in their very last match.

Senegal are the first African country to qualify for the knock-out stage playing some free-flowing, undiluted, fast-and-furious attacking football typical of West African countries. They are continuing with a great legacy –…