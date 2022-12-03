Qatar 2022: Ronaldo Denies Swearing At Portugal Boss After Hook

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has denied sweating at manager Fernando Santos following his substitution in the side’s 2-1 defeat to South Korea on Friday.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 65th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The 37-year-old claimed his comments were aimed at a South Korean player.

Portuguese media said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player, who left the English club last month, appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him, using vulgar language towards the coach.

“What happened was before my substitution, the South Korea player told me to get off quickly. I told him to shut up as he doesn’t have that authority. There was no disagreement (with the coach),” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Portuguese reporters.

The 37-year-old is seeking to equal the Portuguese record of most World Cup goals held by Eusebio, who racked up nine in 1966 in England, the only World Cup tournament he played in.

…