Qatar 2022: Why Ghana Lost To Uruguay

Former Super Eagles forward, Julius Aghahowa claimed the Black Stars of Ghana got their approach wrong in the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday.

Otto Addo’s side were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following the agonizing defeat at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty before Giorgian De Arrascaeta netted a brace for Uruguay.

“Ghana got it wrong from the start, there was no spirit of urgency in their play,” Aghahowa told Brila FM, Lagos.

“The fire started in the second half when they were already 2-0 down. If they had started that way from the first half, things might have looked differently.

“They were punished, they fought for it, but it was not enough to secure a win or even a draw.”

