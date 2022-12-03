Zielinski Recalls Nervy Closing Minutes Poland Faced Vs Argentina

Poland midfielder, Piotr Zielinski, has admitted that Orly (the Eagles) were anxious towards the end of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C match which they lost to Argentina.

Poland lost 2-0 to Argentina on November 30 at Stadium 974 with second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, but the Poles still finished second to advance ahead of Mexico on goal difference after the Mexicans defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zielinski narrated Poland’s ordeal during the final minutes of the encounter.

“It was not easy to manage the wait,” Napoli midfielder, Zielinski said of the pressure his team faced against Messi and company.

“From the bench, they were shouting at us not to concede another goal, because it could have been decisive for qualification. But how do you think…