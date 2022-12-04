2022 World Cup: Why Southgate Must Start Rashford Against Senegal -Wilshere

Former Arsenal star, Jack Wilshere has advised England manager, Gareth Southgate to start Marcus Rashford against Senegal in Sunday’s 2022 World Cup clash.

Wilshere mentioned that he remembered when Rashford became the youngest player to score on his England debut at 18 years and 208 days.

The Arsenal coach said: “Marcus is a great lad, a really nice guy. He’s not so much a joker, he’s very focused and driven.

“As the old saying goes, form is temporary, class is permanent and Marcus has class on and off the pitch.

“This is an individual who inspired a nation. My kids were all talking about Marcus for helping children to get free school dinners.”

