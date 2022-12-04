Cisse Set To Miss Clash With England Through Illness

Senegal head coach, Aliou Cisse, could miss the Teranga Lions’ round of 16 World Cup clash with England through illness, talkSPORT reports.

Cisse was absent for his press conference ahead of Sunday’s knockout tie, with his assistant, Regis Bogaert, instead taking media duties.

Bogaert said Cisse has been unwell for a number of days, and hasn’t been able to take training ahead of the match against the Three Lions.

“He has been sick for a couple of days now,” said Bogaert.

“He let us take charge of training yesterday, obviously with his instructions to the players.

“Hopefully he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10pm he will be there with the team.

“I can confirm he is sick and has a bit of a temperature, that is why we have to be careful with his situation.”

Cisse, who was appointed head coach of Senegal in 2015, guided the side to their…