France Overcome Poland To Book Quarter-final Spot

France zoomed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a 3-1 win against Poland in Sunday’s round of 16 tie.

A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a record-breaking goal by Olivier Giroud earned the reigning champions the win.

Barcelona striker Roberto Lewandowski got a consolation goal from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time for Poland.

Giroud now becomes France men’s national team all-time leading scorer, overtaking Thierry Henry on 52 goals.

For Mbappe he is the current top scorer in Qatar with five goals.

Giroud had the first attempt on goal in the 15th minute after Antoine Griezman played him through on goal but Wojciech Szczesny beat him to the ball.

In the 21st minute Poland went on a counter with Robert Lewandowski hitting a left foot strike which went just wide.

Just two minutes later Jules Kounde tested Szczesny from distance which the Juve keeper calmly saved.

