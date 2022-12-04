I Don’t Mind Facing Brazil With Injury –Kim Mi

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has declared his readiness to face Brazil with injury in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that the Napoli star was conspicuously missing in the team’s 2-1 victory over Portugal in their final group game.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Kim stated that he’ll play through injury to face Brazil in South Korea’s World Cup round of 16 tie.

“I was sad not to be on the pitch against Portugal and it’s hard to watch from the bench, but the injury meant I was not at 100 per cent and in such an important match, we decided it was best not to risk it,” Kim told reporters in the mixed zone.

“I want to do everything possible to play against Brazil, even if I get a more serious injury doing it.”

