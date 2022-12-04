Jesus Faces Up To A Month On The Sidelines With Knee Injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to be out for one month after suffering a knee injury at the ongoing Qatar World Cup.

Jesus, 25, got injured in Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon which the former lost 1-0 thanks to a Vincent Aboubakar stoppage time goal.

Following his second half substitution, Jesus complained of pain in his knee, with Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar commenting on the knock.

He told reporters: “Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam tomorrow.”

And talkSPORT understands it wasn’t good news for Jesus, with the forward to play no further role in Qatar.

Jesus, who has been a revelation at the Emirates, has been playing through the pain at Arsenal.

He is expected to return to action in January as he looks to rest up and recover ahead of the busy second half of the season.

His absence from Arsenal will likely see him miss the Boxing Day home clash…