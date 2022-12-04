Neymar Fit To Face South Korea –Tite

Brazil head coach Tite has confirmed that Neymar will be fit to face South Korea in the 2022 World Cup last-16 on Monday.

The 30-year-old missed the Selecao’s final two Group G matches against Switzerland and Cameroon after suffering an ankle injury in their opening win against Serbia.

There were initial fears that Neymar could miss the rest of the tournament in Qatar after scans revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain star has sustained ankle ligament damage.

However, while at a press conference, Tite seemed sure that Neymar will play in the aforementioned game for Brazil.

“Yeah, he will train this afternoon, he will be in the game,” Eurosport quoted Tite as saying.

“He undergoes specific training so that I don’t anticipate any situation. I do not pass information that is not true. Throughout my career I’ve always had credibility. He will train, being well he goes to the game.”

