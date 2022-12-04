Qatar 2022: England Thrash Senegal To Set Up Quarter-final Clash With Champions France

England continued their dominance over African teams with a commanding 3-0 win against Senegal in Sunday’s round of 16 clash in Qatar.

Goals from Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson, denied Senegal the chance of a second quarter-final appearance at the World Cup.

Henderson’s goal against Senegal means he is England’s second-oldest ever World Cup scorer, after Tom Finney against USSR in 1958 (36 years and 64 days).

For Kane, he has now scored 11 goals at major tournaments for England (7 World Cup, 4 Euros), overtaking @GaryLineker (10) as the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer in such competitions.

After a difficult start to the game, England broke the deadlock in the 38th minute as Henderson swept home a low cross from Jude Bellingham.

In the third minute of added time in the first half, Kane made it 2-0 after receiving a pass from Phil Foden before firing past Edourd Mendy.

In the 57th minute Saka added the third goal following a delightful cross from Foden…