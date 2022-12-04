South Korea Can Beat Brazil In Qatar 2022 Round Of 16

South Korea captain and Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-min, is optimistic that the Taegeuk Warriors can beat Brazil in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Taegeuk Warriors are set to contend with Brazil for a place in the quarter-finals on Monday, December 5 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha.

Heung-min spoke during a pre-match news conference ahead of the Round of 16 match and expressed confidence in his team’s ability to beat Brazil.

“It was really hard but our players did not give up and we worked hard,” Daily Mail quoted Heung-min as saying about their hard-fought 2-1 win over Portugal in Group H on Friday.

“We did well and I’m proud of our players, they did well. Going into the Round of 16 was our goal now we have higher goals and we will do our best to achieve those goals.