Spain Will Go All Out Against Morocco –Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri believes Spain will attack Morocco from the blast of the whistle till the end in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pedri pointed out that they will review the mistakes they made before focusing on their next opponent, Morocco in the last 16.

He said: “On Monday, we will look at the match and see what we need to improve, but from my point of view we lacked a lot of pace on the ball, moving it from side to side. If you don’t move the ball quickly you don’t create any danger.”

Pedri didn’t get into controversy over the action of Japan’s second goal, which left a question mark over whether the ball had gone over the end line.

“I didn’t see the replay, they put it on the video scoreboard, but I didn’t notice it, I was more focused on getting the ball and scoring a goal so I could be on the side to go through first.

“We have to go all out because it’s the last 16 of a World Cup and we have to go all out against…