Watford Defeat Arsenal 4-2 In Friendly Game

Super Eagles assistant skipper William Troost-Ekong and Tom Dele-Bashiru were in action for Championship side Watford, who beat Arsenal 4-2 in a friendly game behind-closed-doors at the Gunners’ training ground in London Colney on Saturday.

Both Troost-Ekong and Dele-Bashiru were brought in before the start of the second half.

Working with all of his players who did not travel to the World Cup, Mikel Arteta fielded a strong eleven side with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah and captain Martin Odegaard.

The Gunner took the lead in the 28th minute when Marquinhos curled into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Watford only took eight minutes to find a response, though, as Gabriel failed to cut out a long ball over the top, allowing Keinan Davis to ghost in and round Karl Hein for the leveller.

The Hornets’ joy was short-lived, as Nketiah powered home a…