61st FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship (WAGR)

L-R: Kayode Oguntayo, Director, Concierge Sports Limited; Taiwo Okeowo, Deputy Managing Director, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited; Dr. Anthony Oboh, Golf Captain, Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938; Olusegun Alebiosu, Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited presenting the trophy to Emmanuel Ojeabulu, winner of the 61st Lagos Open Golf Championship; Nkoli Moka, Lady Captain, Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938; Akinwumi Akintola, Vice Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938 and Ibukun Obatoyinbo; Director, Concierge Sports Limited at the prize presentation and awards dinner of the 61st FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship held recently at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Emmanuel Ojeabulu, winner of the 61st FirstBank Lagos Open Golf Championship has been listed in the WAGR.

The premier golf championship which was held from 18 – 20 November at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 was keenly contested by over 190 low handicap players from several golf clubs…