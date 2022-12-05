Brazil Outclass South Korea, Book Quarter-Final

Brazil have booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup after outclassing South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 on Monday.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the game when he fired home from inside the penalty area.

Neymar then added the second from the penalty spot, before Richarlison scored one of the goals of the tournament to make it three.

Lucas Paqueta got in on the act before the half-time break, volleying in Vinicius Jr’s lobbed assist.

Brazil took their foot off the gas in the second period but still went close through Raphinha before substitute Paik Seung-Ho struck a sensational consolation for the Koreans 13 minutes from time.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.