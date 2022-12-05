Croatia Edge Japan On PenaltiesTo Zoom Into Quarter-finals

Croatia have advanced into the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after beating Japan on penalty shootout in Monday’s round of 16 clash.

The Croats won 3-1 on penalties after 120 minutes of a thrilling contest ended 1-1.

Daizen Maeda put Croatia in front before Ivan Perisic equalized for Croatia.

Perisic netted his 10th goal at a major tournament and has now overtaken Davor Suker’s national team record of nine.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu almost gifted Croatian the lead in the 8th minute as his weak back pass was picked up by Ivan Perisic down the left but his shot was blocked by Shuichi Gonda.

Japan continue to create threats and went close on 12 minutes with Junya Ito delivering a low cross from the right but Daizen Maeda just missing the ball.

In the 41st minute Japan broke into a counter-attack and Daichi Kamada tried a shot from a tight corner down the left but sent it over the crossbar.

