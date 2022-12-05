‘He’s One Of The Most Gifted Players’ –Saka,

Three Lions of England duo of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden have described Jude Bellingham as one of the most gifted players in the world.

Recall that the Borussia Dortmund star took the match against Senegal by the scruff of the neck to set the Three Lions on their way to a perhaps undeserved 2-0 lead at half time.

Bellingham stood out with a masterclass performance in the round of sixteen game against Senegal on Sunday.

Reacting to this impressive performance, Foden and Saka stated that he’s an exceptional player built for the big game.

Foden told reporters, “He’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t see a weakness in his game, I think he’s got everything. I’m sure he’s going to be the best midfielder in the world.”

Bukayo Saka said: “I always say he’s the future but he’s the present as well. Unbelievable.

“He was everywhere tonight, he was everywhere in the previous three games and I hope he can just keep it up.”

