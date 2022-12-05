‘I’ve Prepared Myself Physically, Mentally To Win’

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe says he is prepared both physically and mentally to help France win this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

France cruised into the quarter-finals in Qatar after defeating Poland 3-1 in Sunday’s round of 16 clash.

Mbappe was adjudged the Man of the Match after scoring a brace and providing an assist for Olivier Giroud.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a goal for Poland from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

And speaking about his ambitions for the ongoing tournament, Mbappe said he has built his entire season around the World Cup.

“This World Cup is my obsession, it’s the competition of my dreams,” Mbappe was quoted on Mundodeportivo.

“I’ve built my entire season around this competition, I have prepared myself to the fullest, physically and mentally to win it. That’s the goal I have set for myself though it’s still far away.”

Mbappe has scored five goals in four games at Qatar 2022 as he leads the golden boot…