Completesports.com’s Live Blogging of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between the Samurai Blue of Japan and the Vatreni (Blazers) of Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.