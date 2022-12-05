Morocco Can End Spain’s 2022 World Cup Dream –Hakimi

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi, says he’s optimistic the team can pull a shock against Spain in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup round of 16.

According to Hakimi, Morocco ‘deserves respect’ after overcoming Belgium to top their group.

Speaking ahead of Morocco’s clash with Spain, the Paris Saint-Germain said (via Sport): “We were first in the group, and I think we already deserve a little respect. I think Spain knows it, and they’ve to be a little afraid of us.

“They have to be afraid of us, the truth. And why not give the surprise again?”

He continued: “The coach has transmitted a winning mentality to us, and it doesn’t matter who comes, we’ve to play our game, in the we are in lines”.

