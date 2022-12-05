Names Don’t Play Football Anymore –Messi

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has warned his teammates that names of national team doesn’t determine the outcome of a game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He made this known on the backdrop of Germany’s elimination from the group despite parading top players playing their football in Europe.

Recall that Germany was recently knocked out of this year’s World Cup in the group stages after finishing in the third position in Group E behind leaders Japan and second position Spain.

Speaking on the development, Messi said at his post-match press conference after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 over the weekend.

“I was surprised that they were out,” Messi said.

“They [Germany] had many top players, and they’re a young team that is always among the best in a World Cup.

“It is surprising that they were out again in the first round, but that shows how difficult the…