Osimhen To Face Eze, Olise As Napoli Play Palace In Friendly Game

Victor Osimhen will face Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise when Napoli take on Crystal Palace in a friendly game in Turkey.

The game comes up on Sunday, 11 December at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort.

It is a game arranged as part of preparations ahead of resumption of domestic leagues which are on hold due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Before the game against Palace, Napoli will take on Turkish side Antalyaspor on Wednesday, 7 December.

Osimhen and his Napoli teammates will resume league action on January 4, 2023, with a tricky tie away to Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles striker currently tops Serie A goal scorers chart with nine goals after 11 games.

For Eze, he has scored two goals in 14 Premier League games while Olise has one goal after 13 league outings.

Napoli, on 41 points, lead the standings and are eight points ahead of Serie A champions AC Milan.

