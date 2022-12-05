Qatar 2022: Akanji Eager To Face ‘Goal Machine’ Ronaldo

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji is looking forward to facing Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Switzerland and Portugal will clash in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World on Tuesday.

Akanji was denied the chance to play against Ronaldo in the Manchester derby earlier this season.

Even though he’s older now, he’s an incredible goal machine,”Akanji told reporters.

“You can’t give him any space in the penalty area.

“When he gets to the ball, the ball is usually inside. You have to be very close to him.”

