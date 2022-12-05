Qatar 2022: Neymar Will Face South Korea – Brazil Boss Tite

Brazil head coach Tite has declared Neymar fit for Selecao’s Round of 16 clash against South Korea.

The South Americans will battle South Korea for a place in the quarter-finals at the Stadium 974, Doha on Monday night (today).

The 30-year-old has missed Brazil’s last two games against Switzerland and Senegal.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has however returned to training with his teammates, with Tite confirming he is fit enough to play.

“He will train this afternoon, and if he trains well, he will play,” said Tite.

“He had a specific training program. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, I don’t give out information that isn’t true.

“Throughout my career I have always had credibility. He will train, and if he is well, he will play. I won’t say anything about the other 10 players.”

