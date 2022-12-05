Qatar 2022: Sterling Returns To England After Armed Intruders Broke Into His Home

Raheem Sterling was left out of England’s squad for Sunday’s win over Senegal after armed intruders broke into his home, Sky News understands.

Sterling’s family were at the property at the time of the break in

A source close to Sterling told Sky News’ sports correspondent Rob Harris Sterling was “shaken” and “concerned for the well-being of his children”.

The 27-year-old has flown back home from the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

When the team sheet was announced ahead of the round-of-16 match, an England tweet had said Sterling would not appear because he was “dealing with a family matter”.

After the game, which England won 3-0, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling was heading back to the UK.

Asked if he could return to play a part in the tournament, Southgate said: “I really don’t know, it’s a situation he needs time to deal with, I don’t want to put any pressure on him.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family…