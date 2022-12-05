Quickteller Paypoint Rewards Agents With Pan-Nigeria Double Up

As part of its effort towards rewarding agents loyalty, Quickteller Paypoint, Interswitch’s Financial Inclusion Services vehicle, has rewarded over 1000 agents with exciting prizes from its ongoing Double Up Promo.

The promo which began in September has seen participation from over 2,000 individuals/businesses within the Quickteller Paypoint agency network. After a series of raffle draws monitored closely by relevant regulatory bodies; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NCLRC), more winners have emerged from another raffle draw concluded recently.

Five of the winners; Bamidele Aminat, Ishaya Galion, Ayinla Habeeb of Achiever’s world, Edozie Joy, and Ilonwa Peter of Oxford Logistics, visited the Quickteller Paypoint premises to receive their prizes and celebrate their win. Speaking on the Double Up Promo, Bunmilofe Akingbola, Marketing Manager,…