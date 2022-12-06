Dare Urges IMC To Resuscitate NPFL

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has called on the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the National Professional Football League (NPFL) to resuscitate the league and bring it to its past glory.

The Minister made the call today in his office in Abuja when he gave audience to the members of the Committee who were there on a visit.

Mr Dare expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the Nigeria Professional Football League which he said was once the pride of the nation.

According to him, “our professional league which used to be our pride in this country, is sick today and has become a caricature of its old self which needs urgent attention,” stressing further that once a sport lacks competition, that sport is dead.

The Minster explained that football can also become a profitable business in the country, if only the league can be resuscitated.

He added that private investors are always ready to plunge in their…